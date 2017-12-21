Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets To Shoot Music Video With His Favorite Band

This probably goes without saying, but there’re quite a few perks to being Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt began posting a series of tweets Wednesday revealing that he’s spending a few days with one of his favorite bands, The Dangerous Summer, as they film the music video for their song “Ghost.” The 43-year-old’s production company Hammerhead Entertainment was hired to handle the multi-day shoot.

The Dangerous Summer likely sounds familiar for fans of the “Dale Jr. Download” as the band plays the theme song for the podcast.

Will be shooting today and all day tomorrow for this music video. Pretty fun to see it come together. — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 20, 2017

Old cabin in the woods is the location for the start of the shoot. pic.twitter.com/hBczM2BLWd — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 20, 2017

.@ajperdomo running focus on the burning barrel shot. @Matthew0Kennedy showed up from Nashville. pic.twitter.com/UitRKBTkJL — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 20, 2017

Our actor Chris is waking up to call his girlfriend at 8am in this scene pic.twitter.com/tmVLq1QZ6p — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 20, 2017

This is far from the first time Earnhardt has hung out with some of his favorite celebrities in 2017. He also visited his Washington Redskins’ training camp in August, and recently met Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo at Texas Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images