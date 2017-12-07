Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Beer-Topped Retirement Cake Is Thing Of Beauty

Why build a resume when you can build a cake?

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s now-finished NASCAR career is difficult to sum up with words, statistics or videos. Thankfully, the immensely popular driver’s legacy was perfectly captured by whoever created this amazing retirement cake.

Seriously, check this thing out, via ESPN’s Marty Smith:

Dale’s retirement cake is a cornucopia of redneck awesomeness. pic.twitter.com/v3ZO9UUOo5 — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 7, 2017

OK, let’s go from bottom to top:

— Checkered flag

— Car dashboard

— (Edible?) Dale Jr.

— No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet

— 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver award winner

— Overflowing stein

— Budweiser

Epic.

Also, we’re going to assume Smith and Earnhardt split that sugary beer at the top, as the two proved they’re close drinking buddies after Earnhardt’s last race.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images