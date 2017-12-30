Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks This NASCAR Driver Will Retire After Next Season

NASCAR’s in the midst of a retirement crisis.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart are just a few of the drivers that have retired in recent years. But when will the bleeding stop?

Not any time soon, if you ask Earnhardt.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday tweeted a question asking fans for bold predictions for the 2018 season. And Earnhardt, an ever-active tweeter, decided to contribute his two cents.

I’ll roll the dice that Kurt and another capable veteran retires. — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 29, 2017

So, could Kurt Busch really retire next year?

Well, the 2004 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner will enter the 2018 season on a one-year deal with Stewart-Haas Racing, so it’s not like his future is particularly set.

As for the other “capable veteran” Earnhardt alluded to, your guess is as good as ours.

