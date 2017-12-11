Dana White Denies Conor McGregor-Manny Pacquiao Fight Is In The Works

UFC president Dana White isn’t about to let Conor McGregor step into the boxing ring again.

Manny Pacquiao made headlines this week by claiming a fight between he and McGregor was in the works. But following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 123 in Fresno, Calif., White vehemently denied those claims.

“That would be weird, because (McGregor’s) under contract with us,” White told MMAjunkie. “If that’s true, I will be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever is representing him.”

(Warning: The following video contains some NSFW language.)

Listen to @danawhite deny @mannypacquiao's claim that talks for a boxing match with @TheNotoriousMMA have begun. Oh, and the UFC boss has some choice words for @BobArum. More: https://t.co/GygHLLio1K pic.twitter.com/ZRP0GYgaiU — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) December 10, 2017

That would seem to settle that.

So, what was all that Bob Arum stuff about?

Well, White has said he’s planning to start a boxing organization under the UFC umbrella. And, when recently asked about White’s plans, Arum had this to say:

Bob Arum on Dana White: "Who gives a s— with White, he's a piece of s—. He's got a UFC that's cratering and he needs boxing to save himself." — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) December 10, 2017

Someone sounds threatened.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images