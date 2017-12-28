Dana White Throws Cold Water On Conor McGregor-Georges St. Pierre Rumors

Superfights are all the rage in combat sports these days, but don’t expect the UFC to provide the one everyone is hoping for.

Georges St. Pierre returned from a nearly four-year long hiatus to defeat Michael Bisping and win the UFC middleweight belt at UFC 217 in November. The MMA legend vacated the title just 31 days later, though.

Predictably, GSP’s decision has caused many to speculate whether the 36-year-old’s next fight would be against Conor McGregor, who’s yet to fight in the UFC since his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August. UFC president Dana White, however, doesn’t see that fight happening, and has serious questions about whether St. Pierre intends to ever fight again.

“I don’t know, man, White recently told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “I don’t think the guy wants to fight. I think he jumped in, grabbed some cash and went back to Canada.”

” … He ain’t fighting Conor McGregor. If he wants to come back, (UFC welterweight champion) Tyron Woodley or (middleweight champion) Robert Whittaker is waiting for him. They’re both waiting, if Georges wants to come back.”

In vacating his middleweight belt, GSP violated a clause in his contract that mandated he defend his title, should he win. So, while St. Pierre has given no indication on whether he intends to return, he might want to do so, if only to salvage his relationship with White.

As for McGregor, he might be too busy dealing with the Irish mob to worry about returning to the octagon.

