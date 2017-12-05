Daniil Kvyat Runs NASCAR Euro Series Test Weeks After Red Bull F1 Dropped Him

Daniil Kvyat didn’t let his divorce from Red Bull Racing keep him down for too long.

Kvyat was on track again Monday at Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy, where he participated in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series’ “Recruitment Day” test, according to Motorsport.com. The test, in which he turned 20 laps in a Chevrolet-powered racer, marked his first outing in a stock car.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career racing single-seaters, but was invited to “Recruitment Day” by Alex Caffi. A former Arrows Formula One driver, Caffi now runs his own race team, Alex Caffi Motorsport, which competes in the Euro Series.

“With Alex Caffi we know each other from Monaco and he asked me if I wanted to have some fun and try something new out,” Kvyat told Motorsport.com.

Despite his lack of experience with a roof over his head, Kvyat said he was able to get his bearings fairly quickly.

“I had good confidence with the car immediately and it’s good fun to drive it,” Kvyat said. “I really enjoyed myself.”

The test came just over a month after Red Bull’s junior team, Scuderia Toro Rosso, dropped the Russian driver in favor of Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly. Kvyat had struggled to find consistency since Red Bull demoted him to Toro Rosso in 2016, and a series of mistakes in 2017 caused the energy drink brand to lose faith in him.

Although he enjoyed Monday’s session, Kvyat reportedly is still looking for a way back into F1 for 2018. Williams Martini Racing has already confirmed that he and Robert Kubica are in the running for the team’s one available seat.

Kubica partially severed his right arm in a near-fatal rally crash in 2011, but has completed multiple tests throughout 2017 as he attempts to make a comeback. In addition, the Pole has added 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg to his management team.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Euro NASCAR