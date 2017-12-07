Danny Kanell Is Fine With Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. Double Standard

Odell Beckham Jr. has compared his behavior to Tom Brady’s, but one former NFL quarterback isn’t buying it.

Beckham Jr., who is out for the remainder of the season due to injury, is well-known for sideline tirades and antics on the field. After Brady went off on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the sidelines, Beckham posted a video trying to claim the two aren’t too different.

The video ultimately led to a slew of takes about double standards between the two players for a number of reasons.

Quarterback-turned-analyst Danny Kanell appeared on FS1’s “First Things First,” and confirmed that yes, there is in fact a double standard between Brady and Beckham Jr.

But he doesn’t have a problem with it.

There is a double standard between Odell & Brady. And that’s 100% okay. Tom Brady has earned the right to act how he wants.@dannykanell explains pic.twitter.com/j5U3s2ZSXT — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 7, 2017

While there is certainly no argument the elite level of talent the New York Giants wide receiver has, he still has a ways to go before he can start passing some of his actions off as things Brady does as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Photo