Danton Heinen Is Stepping Up For Bruins During His Rookie Campaign

The Boston Bruins have had to rely on plenty of their younger players this season while working through a host injuries.

Danton Heinen is one of the youngsters making big contributions, totaling eight goals and 14 assists so far this season, ranking third amongst NHL rookies in points per game. The Bruins will need the 22-year-old to continue to contribute when they take on the offensively-gifted Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night at TD Garden.

