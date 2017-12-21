Darren McFadden Allegedly Lost Heaps Of Money In Mismanaged Bitcoin Investment

All those bizarre Bitcoin investments are beginning to (quite literally) pay off for a handful of people, but retired NFL running back Darren McFadden isn’t one of them.

McFadden is in the process of suing his former business manager — whose name just so happens to be Michael Vick — for mismanaging his money, according to Sports Illustrated, and one of the mismanagements turned out to be a pretty egregious one.

The 30-year-old claims he wanted to put $3 million into a Bitcoin investment, but that was bobbled by Vick.

Had Vick handled the money correctly, it would be worth about $237 million today.

Not good.

So not only is McFadden out on those potential earnings, but he also lost that three million altogether.

McFadden retired from the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of this season, marking an end to his NFL career that began with the Oakland Raiders. The fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Arkansas never turned out to be the running back he was expected to be, compiling just 5,421 rushing yards over 10 seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images.