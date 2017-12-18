Davante Adams Calls Out Thomas Davis For Dirty Hit; Panthers Star Responds

Davante Adams is sick of taking shots to the head.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver left Sunday’s game against the Panthers with a concussion he sustained on Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis’ ugly, head-to-head cheap shot. It’s the second time this season Adams has been the victim of a vicious head shot, and it appears he’s finally had enough.

Adams went on a lengthy Twitter rant Monday morning calling out Davis and insisting there’s no place in the NFL for hits like that.

(Warning: Some tweets are NSFW.)

I’ll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player…. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Look it’s football but no room for shit like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat… — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Not the type to rant but when u go through this shit twice in a year it takes a lil toll on u so excuse me. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Davis was remorseful after the hit, as television cameras caught him holding his head in his hands and appearing visibly upset. The veteran linebacker showed similar remorse while directly responding to Adams’ remarks.

I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake! — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) December 18, 2017

This is a tough situation — Davis knows he made a mistake and appears to be handling things as best he can, but it’s still an awful hit that probably should result in a suspension.

Not everyone is on Adams’ side, though. Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown responded to a story on Adams’ comments with a bold take.

Tell him don't play…. cause I'm always headhunting — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) December 18, 2017

That’s not the mindset NFL players should adopt if they want the league to exist 20 years from now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images