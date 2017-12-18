Davante Adams Calls Out Thomas Davis For Dirty Hit; Panthers Star Responds

Davante Adams is sick of taking shots to the head.
The Green Bay Packers wide receiver left Sunday’s game against the Panthers with a concussion he sustained on Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis’ ugly, head-to-head cheap shot. It’s the second time this season Adams has been the victim of a vicious head shot, and it appears he’s finally had enough.
Adams went on a lengthy Twitter rant Monday morning calling out Davis and insisting there’s no place in the NFL for hits like that.
(Warning: Some tweets are NSFW.)
Davis was remorseful after the hit, as television cameras caught him holding his head in his hands and appearing visibly upset. The veteran linebacker showed similar remorse while directly responding to Adams’ remarks.
This is a tough situation — Davis knows he made a mistake and appears to be handling things as best he can, but it’s still an awful hit that probably should result in a suspension.
Not everyone is on Adams’ side, though. Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown responded to a story on Adams’ comments with a bold take.
That’s not the mindset NFL players should adopt if they want the league to exist 20 years from now.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
