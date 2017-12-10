Davante Adams Runs Into Tunnel, Straight To Locker Room After Overtime TD

Davante Adams apparently isn’t one for postgame pleasantries.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver capped off his teams 27-21 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday by hauling in a game-winning, 25-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Brett Hundley. After the play, Adams elected to run down the tunnel and straight for the Packers locker room.

Check this out:

Davante Adams scores, heads straight to the locker room #HeGone pic.twitter.com/LfYqT3yhwL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 10, 2017

Hey, maybe he just wanted to be the first guy in the shower.

With the loss, the Browns dropped to a dismal 0-13. With the win, the Pack improved to 7-6, thus keeping their playoff hopes alive and setting the state for Aaron Rodgers’ potential return in Week 15.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images