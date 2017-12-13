Dave Dombrowski Acknowledges Red Sox Know Who They Want This Offseason

Although Dave Dombrowski wouldn’t tip his hand Tuesday while talking to reporters at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, the Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations acknowledged the organization has a wish list of players it would like to acquire this offseason.

“Well yeah, sure we know,” Dombrowski said, per the Boston Herald. “I mean, there’s at least a pool of players that we want. I mean, I have the list in my pocket. And there’s a variety of guys that would fit that description. But yeah, we know who we want.”

It’s not hard to envision what Dombrowki’s list looks like, as he’s made it clear the Red Sox would like to add a bat this offseason and the free-agent market includes several notable names, including J.D Martinez, Eric Hosmer and Carlos Santana. Martinez seems like the most logical target given his immense power, and reports surfaced Tuesday stating the Red Sox planned to meet with the 30-year-old slugger during the winter meetings. Dombrowski didn’t confirm or deny the reports when asked.

There’s no timetable for the Red Sox’s moves, even though the fan base understandably might be a bit antsy after watching Giancarlo Stanton land with the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani sign with the Los Angeles Angels. But Dombrowski would prefer to take care of business sooner rather than later.

“I mean, I’d rather be done right now,” Dombrowski said Tuesday, per the Boston Herald. “I’d be sitting here making a couple of announcements or an announcement or whatever it may be. Would much rather get things done quicker. But sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

Either way, Dombrowski has a list that he likely checked more than twice before finalizing.