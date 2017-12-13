Dave Dombrowski Open To Picking Up Multiple Players At Winter Meetings

Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to making deals at the Major League Baseball Winter meetings. The Red Sox president of baseball operations just last year swung a trade with the Chicago White Sox to land ace Chris Sale.

Dombrowski is entertaining the idea of trying to pick up more than one player as he looks to build the Red Sox lineup heading into 2018, he told NESN’s Tom Caron in an exclusive interview. To hear more from Dombrowski, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.