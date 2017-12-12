Dave Dombrowski Sheds Light On Red Sox’s Interest In Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton now is a member of the New York Yankees, so how will the Boston Red Sox respond?
The Yankees acquired Stanton on Saturday in a trade with the Miami Marlins, but the Red Sox did check on the status of the 2017 National League MVP, but the deal to the Yankees was already in the works and Boston was not on his approved list of teams, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Monday.
Dombrowski also shot down the notion that they were looking to improve the starting pitching staff instead of improving the middle of the lineup.
Boston certainly could use a middle of the order bat or two, but Dombrowski noted he’s unsure if the Red Sox have to room to acquire two hitters.
While Boston has created a buzz early in the offseason in years past, Dombrowski told reporters this winter might be different than previous ones in his Red Sox tenure.
There are a number of free agents on the market who could entice the Red Sox, such as J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas. Boston also could look to acquire a power hitter like Kyle Schwarber from the Chicago Cubs via trade.
The Yankees made a huge move to try and unseat the Red Sox atop the American League East, now it’s up to the Red Sox to answer.
