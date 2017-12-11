Dave Dombrowski: Talks Picking Up With Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani Situations Resolved

The annual Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are taking place in Orlando, Fla., this week, where NESN’s Tom Caron talked with Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski about what the team is trying to accomplish at the meetings, as well as his goals for the upcoming season.

Dombrowski noted that talks between teams have picked up now that Giancarlo Stanton’s and Shohei Ohtani’s situations have been resolved.

For more on Dombrowski’s interview, watch the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images