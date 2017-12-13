David Andrews Called A ‘Dirty Player’ Who ‘Can’t Block’ By Dolphins D-Lineman

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Jordan Phillips missed part of Monday’s win over the New England Patriots with a lower leg injury, and he took issue with the block that caused it.

Phillips on Tuesday shared an Instagram video of Patriots center David Andrews blocking him low on a screen pass. He tagged Andrews in the caption and included the hashtags “#dirtyplayer” and “#cantblock.”

Phillips, who has dealt with ankle issues this season, received medical attention on the field after the play. He briefly left the game but later returned, finishing with one sack and one tackle for loss in the 27-20 Dolphins victory.

Jordan Phillips has had to step up his game because of Davon Godchaux's knee injury and he's playing like his future depends on it. He's also healthy now. Had that ankle injury bother him for a while. pic.twitter.com/lqhHXKn6Ql — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 12, 2017

Dolphins coach Adam Gase declined to comment on the block when asked about it Tuesday.

“It’s hard to comment on anything like that but we’ll see how he is when I get with those guys (Tuesday),” Gase told reporters, via the Palm Beach Post. “It’s always one of those ones you get a little nervous about because how is he going to be the next day? He seemed all right (Monday) night, but we’ll kind of see as we go through the week.”

