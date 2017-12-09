David Backes Continues To Lift Bruins With Physicality, Vocal Leadership

David Backes hasn’t been on the ice as much as he would have liked this season, but now that he’s healthy, the Boston Bruins forward is making his presence known every time he laces up his skates.

Backes only has played in nine games for the B’s this season as a result of diverticulitis and ensuing colon surgery. But with the 33-year-old now back in the fold, Boston noticeably has improved.

The Bruins are 3-1 since Backes’ return to action Nov. 29, including a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday in which Backes netted two goals. It’s going to take some time for Backes to fully get back into the groove, but he’s off to a pretty great start.

To hear NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down Backes’ effect on Boston, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Geico.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images