David Ortiz To Star In TV Show Where He Goes Looking For New Job

David Ortiz will again be returning to television, but not as a professional athlete or analyst this time.

Instead, he’ll just be a guy looking for a job.

The series debut of “Big Papi Needs a Job,” a 10-episode miniseries on Fusion, is scheduled to debut on Jan. 31, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The series will follow Ortiz around in 30-minute episodes as he tries out different professions. And according to the report, his search won’t be limited to just sports, instead, occupations like a dog groomer and musician all are slated to be amongst his endeavors.

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve never been known for sitting still — after 20 years on the field, I’m ready for something new,” Ortiz said in a statement, via the Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve always been about trying new things, and this series is all about that. I’ve been meeting new people and having a lot of fun. I can’t wait for fans to come along for the ride.”

Ortiz’s oft-cheerful disposition has translated well to television, as evidenced by his job as a studio analyst for FOX during the MLB postseason.

And even though the show only is slated for 10 episodes, maybe this finally will put an end to the conspiracy theories that he’s gearing up for a return to pro ball.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.