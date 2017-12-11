Derek Jeter Responds To Critics Of Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton Trade

It didn’t take Derek Jeter very long to make a big splash with the Miami Marlins.

Jeter, who officially became CEO and co-owner of the Marlins back in September, was highly criticized for Miami’s recent blockbuster trade which sent Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees in exchange for Starlin Castro and a pair of prospects.

Miami’s trade return was somewhat surprising, as many expected a Stanton trade to result in a massive haul of young talent. Jeter doesn’t appear to have any regrets about the deal though, as he explained in an interview with ESPN’s Andrew Marchand.

“No, there isn’t anything I would do differently,” Jeter told Marchand. “We have people in place whose job is to know about talent, and I think they would disagree with you. We think we got some good prospects in return, and now it is up to us as an organization to help develop them. You are right, it is the National League Most Valuable Player, I don’t care what prospects you get back, they won’t be household names for our fan base.”

The Marlins clearly are entering a rebuilding stage and it’s going to take some time before the team becomes a legitimate playoff contender. Jeter, who won five World Series titles over his 20-year career with the Yankees, isn’t trying to sugarcoat the situation in Miami.

“We are trying to fix something that is broken,” he said.

Everything seemed to always work out for Jeter during his time as a major league shortstop, but we’ll have to wait and see if he experiences similar fortune as a member of the front office.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images