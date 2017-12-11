Derek Jeter’s Absence From MLB Winter Meetings Isn’t Going Over Well

Derek Jeter did all the right things as a player. He still has plenty of lessons to learn as an executive, though.

The Marlins’ new co-owner and CEO kicked off his tenure in Miami with a stunner, trading superstar slugger Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees for Starlin Castro and two prospects.

This is a massive blockbuster with tons of storylines — most notably, that Jeter opted to trade Stanton to the Yankees, of all teams — so naturally, folks want to hear Jeter’s explanation for the deal. But apparently we’ll have to wait, because the ex-Yankees shortstop wasn’t in Orlando on Monday morning for the beginning of Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings.

And ESPN’s Buster Olney was one of many journalists who took Jeter to task for his no-show.

The Marlins are executing major franchise-changing deals, including the swap of their best player, and the head of baseball operations — Derek Jeter — should be at the winter meetings to explain the moves; it's a responsibility that comes with the title. He is not here. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 11, 2017

Derek Jeter should be at the winter meetings representing the Marlins. No excuse for him not to be there. It’s a bad look. — Will Manso (@WillManso) December 11, 2017

Derek Jeter has never been great at defense. https://t.co/aaRYeluLhM — Kyle Madson (@KyleAMadson) December 11, 2017

To clarify: There’s no attendance requirement at the MLB Winter Meetings, and Jeter isn’t breaking any rules by not being there. But owners and executives traditionally have used the meetings discuss potential deals with other teams, and there’s a good chance you’ll find multiple representatives from all 30 teams at the meetings every year.

The league’s Rule 5 draft also is held on the final day of the Winter Meetings, so it definitely would be in the best interest of a CEO or head of baseball operations to be on site.

No reason had been given for Jeter’s absence as of Monday morning, so maybe he has a valid excuse. It sounds like Marlins fans’ patience with their new ownership already is wearing thin, however, and this development likely won’t help the cause.

“You are already hearing the comparisons to (former team owner Jeffrey) Loria,” longtime Miami Herald reporter Clark Spencer told ESPN on Monday. “Jeter’s honeymoon lasted about a day and a half.”

