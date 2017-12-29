Bruins Face Tough Task Despite Capitals’ Recent Scoreless Stretch

The Washington Capitals have not been kind to the Boston Bruins the past 11 times they’ve seen each other, and that could continue in Thursday’s matchup given the wealth of talent the Caps possess.

Netminder Braden Holtby has slammed the door on the Bruins nearly every time he’s seen them, while Alex Ovechkin still is one of the best offensive forces in the NHL.

However, the Caps have been shutout in each of their past two matchups, giving the Bruins as good a time as any to try and erase their skid.

For more on the matchup, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technology.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images