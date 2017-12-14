DFS Week 15 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

Chin up, disgruntled fantasy football owner. You played hard, and there’s no shame in falling just short of a championship.
If you’re one of the many fantasy owners not moving on in your year-long leagues, you’re in the right place, as the Week 15 slate features great potential for some fantasy fireworks — especially in the weekend’s marquee matchup between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here are our best plays and value picks at each position for Week 15.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Tom Brady, New England Patriots. We wouldn’t blame you for being down on Brady after a rough past two weeks. But please, just look at his career stats against the Pittsburgh Steelers: 7-2 record, 70 percent completion rate, 24 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 114.2 passer rating. Sorry, Russell Wilson. TB12 gets the nod this week.
Value pick: Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars. Bortles isn’t exactly a bargain, but the fact that he’s even outside the top 10 makes him a great value play. The Jags’ gunslinger has tallied 260-plus passing yards and two TDs in two straight games, and the Houston Texans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers. PPR formats were made for a guy like Bell, who has 26 catches over his last three games. Those are elite wide receiver numbers, and when you add in decent rushing stats, he’s easily the top RB play this week.
Value pick: Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings. Murray had a string of four solid outings snapped with a Week 14 dud in Carolina. But now is the perfect time to buy low, as Minnesota’s bruiser gets a great matchup at home against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that’s allowing a league-high 132.1 rushing yards per game.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Antonio Brown, Steelers. Will the Patriots do everything they can to slow down Brown? Probably. Will it matter? Probably not. The NFL’s best receiver comes at a high price for a reason, as he’s amassed a mind-boggling 39 catches, 626 yards and six TDs over his last four games.
Value pick: Mike Wallace, Baltimore Ravens. Wallace is a classic “boom-or-bust” guy, but there’s reason for optimism in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, who have allowed huge performances to Keenan Allen and Davante Adams in consecutive weeks. We feel a few big plays coming.
TIGHT END
Best play: Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots. He’s baaaaaack… Gronkowski was red-hot before going all WWE on Tre’Davious White, and while the Steelers have been stingy against tight ends this season, they’re down a key cog in linebacker Ryan Shazier. Gronk is the No. 1 option this week, case closed.
Value pick: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins. Four receptions in a two-game span isn’t ideal, but we’re keeping the faith. Davis did haul in a TD pass last week and could see action versus an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed five receptions to Delanie Walker in Week 14.
DEFENSE
Best play: Jacksonville Jaguars. “Sacksonville” had its hands full with Russell Wilson last week. T.J. Yates is not Russell Wilson. The Jaguars’ elite defense should get right back on track against a Houston Texans offense that’s allowed 41 sacks this year, including 10 against the same Jags in their season opener.
Value pick: Washington Redskins. The Cardinals have been a gold mine for opposing defenses of late, allowing a whopping 15 sacks over their last two games. We don’t expect them to be any sharper after flying cross-country for a 1 p.m. ET start against Washington.
