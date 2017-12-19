Does Kobe Bryant Prefer No. 8 Or No. 24? Lakers Legend Picks Favorite Number

There aren’t many more enviable decisions than the one Kobe Bryant had to make Monday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers gave Bryant the ultimate honor before their game against the Golden State Warriors, raising both of his uniform numbers — No. 8 and No. 24 — to the rafters in a moving retirement ceremony.

But us fans like to deal in the absolute, so it was only a matter of time before someone asked: Which number does Bryant like better? The Lakers legend played coy at first, offering a light-hearted answer about getting old and losing his hair.

“8 or 24?”@kobebryant gives his answer to one of the sport's toughest questions! #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/BewOB3KYo8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 19, 2017

“I kind of go back and forth, but No. 8 has something that 24 will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever have — and that’s the ability to grow hair,” Bryant said in a pregame press conference.

The 18-time All-Star got serious after that, though — and actually picked a favorite.

“It’s really, really tough for me,” Bryant said. “I think 24 was more challenging, and I tend to gravitate to things that are harder to do. And physically for me it was really, really hard to get up, night-in and night-out, man. It’s a grind.

“Taking on the Boston Celtics (in the 2010 NBA Finals). Having a bone fragment in my foot during that series. Having a broken finger. Muscling through that back half of the career, some of the toughest stretches of basketball ever, man.

“And so, I guess if you forced me to pick one, I’d probably go with No. 24 because of that.”

That’s a pretty solid answer. Kobe wore No. 8 for the first 10 seasons of his career from 1996 to 2006, winning three NBA titles before switching to No. 24 before the 2006-07 season. He won two more titles with his new digits, though, and continued to play at a high level well into his 30s despite battling serious injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images