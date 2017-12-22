Don’t Miss Bobby Orr On ‘Charlie Moore Outdoors’ For Fishing, Golf

Who wouldn’t want to go fishing or golfing with Bobby Orr?

Charlie Moore gets to do both this week on “Charlie Moore Outdoors.” First, Charlie heads down to Florida to get some swinging tips from the Boston Bruins great, before heading over to the PGA National Resort to critique the food.

Finally, Orr joins Charlie on the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee where No. 4 asks for fishing advice — for a different fisherman, much to Charlie’s chagrin!

The episode premieres Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, immediately following Bruins coverage on NESN. An encore episode will air Sunday at 7:30 p.m. as part of this year’s Christmas marathon.

