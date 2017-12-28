NFL

Doug Baldwin Freaks Out On Seahawks Coach: ‘I Need The (Expletive) Ball!’

by on Thu, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:32AM
Doug Baldwin wants more touches, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

But, you know, he doesn’t want to be a jerk.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver caught four balls for 35 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 21-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. But at one point during the game, cameras got Baldwin — who was mic’d up — screaming at a coach about wanting the ball more.

Check this out:

Yikes. Coarse language or not, clapping in someone’s face is (or should be) a big no-no.

Still, Baldwin might have a case. Through 15 games, the 2016 Pro Bowler has 71 catches for 901 yards and six touchdowns — solid numbers, for sure. But barring a God-like performance in Week 17, this will be Baldwin’s least productive season since 2014.

