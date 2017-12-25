Draymond Green Trolls LeBron James, Cavs With Clever Custom Shoes

As good as Draymond Green is on the basketball court, he might be even better at getting under his opponents’ skin.

Green has become one of the most notorious agitators in the NBA, and more often than not, the Golden State Warriors forward is successful in trying to get the opposition out of sync.

One of Green’s most common troll targets has been LeBron James, as the two have met in the NBA Finals for three consecutive seasons. With that in mind, it came as no surprise that Green had something up his sleeve for James leading into the Warriors’ matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

Check out the kicks Green wore to Oracle Arena on Monday.

Arthur seemingly has become synonymous with James, who frequently has used the cartoon character’s meme in cryptic social media posts. So when the Cavs star gets a look at Green’s custom shoes, he’ll probably be feeling like this:

Mood… A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Keep doing you, Draymond.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports