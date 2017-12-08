Drew Brees Lit Into ‘Thursday Night Football’ After Slew Of Saints Injuries

Drew Brees is not a fan of playing on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Saints suffered a tough 20-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, but as concerning for the Saints was the loss of five players due to injury.

Having played just four days prior against the Carolina Panthers, the Saints quarterback was irate about the quick turnaround.

“It’s 100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night,” Brees told reporters after being asked if the injuries could be attributed to the short rest. “Do you understand what guys’ bodies go through, you know, in a game? And to have to turn around four days later and to play, look at the injury studies, they’re off the charts. Is (playing on Thursday) smart as it pertains guys’ health and safety? No, absolutely not.”

The main loss for the Saints was running back Alvin Kamara, whose 11 touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL. Though Kamara suffered a concussion — an injury that would have happened regardless of the time between games — Kenny Vaccaro and A.J. Klein both left due to groin injuries, while Trey Hendrickson left following an ankle injury. The other player to depart early, Senio Kelemete, also left due to a concussion.

Brees isn’t alone in his sentiments, either.

After seven players left the Thursday game between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals Nov. 9, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said playing on a Thursday is “very difficult and very challenging.”

Don’t be surprised to see some players begin revolting against Thursday games this offseason as the injuries continue pile up. Brees, a member of the players union, indicated he would bring the topic up, and it’s safe to assume he would have hefty support.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images.