Duron Harmon Details What He Said In Fiery Speech To Patriots’ Defense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — New England Patriots captain Duron Harmon’s fiery third-quarter speech to his defense was effective. But it also was too late.

Harmon laid into his teammates with the score 27-10 with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter of the Patriots’ Week 14 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins didn’t score again in five drives.

So, what was his message?

“Just trying to play with a little more energy, that’s it,” Harmon said. “We wasn’t playing the way we wanted to play. We wasn’t playing consistent. Just everything we talk about doing as far as Patriot defense, we weren’t doing it, and that’s the reason they were able to keep scoring. But hats off to them. They executed, and they executed at a high level today.”

It was mentioned to Harmon that his speech was effective.

“It shouldn’t have to get to that,” Harmon said. “That’s the main thing. We’re all football players, we’re all adults. We all know we have to come to play each and every week. We knew how big of a game this was for them and how big of a game it was for us. It just seemed like they wanted it more than we did.”

Perhaps Harmon should have delivered a similar message to the offense once they came back off the field. The Patriots’ defense gave its offense five chances to get back into the game in the second half, and they managed just 10 points.

The Patriots now are 10-3 on the season and facing a must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that ultimately could decide which team takes the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

