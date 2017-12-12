Eagles’ Carson Wentz Vows To Return From Injury ‘Stronger Than Ever’

Carson Wentz sounds like he’s ready for his new season.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback issued a heartfelt video message to fans Monday night via Twitter in the aftermath of the season-ending knee injury he suffered the previous day in their Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz first sets his injury in the context of his Christian faith before promising fans he’ll return to the field “stronger than ever.” He also pledges to support the Eagles as they vie for glory during the remainder of the 2017 season.

Some quick thoughts for everyone. Can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and fans enough. Love y’all! #AO1 pic.twitter.com/vBwxG4So5N — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

“I can promise to everybody, all my fans in the Philly area, in the North Dakota area, all across this country, that this will not stop me going forward,” Wentz said. “I will come back stronger than ever. I will use this as motivation. And I will be attacking it, this whole process as I recover.

As Nick Foles assumes the role as Eagles starting quarterback, Wentz believes his team remains in good hands.

“I have the utmost confidence in Nick (Foles) and the coaching staff and everybody else that they’ll step up. We’ve been plagued with injuries all year long and it’s just been the next-man-up mentality and that’s going to continue. Nick’s going to to an amazing job leading this team and I’m going to be there to help.”

Prior to his injury, Wentz was enjoying a breakout season in which he emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images