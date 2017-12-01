Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Being Sued By N.C. Man For Seducing His Wife

Fletcher Cox signed a six-year, $102 million contract the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, and the star defensive tackle might be sending some of that to a man in North Carolina whose wife Cox allegedly seduced.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that a man from Huntersville, N.C., has filed a lawsuit against Cox for alienation of affection.

The plaintiff, Joshua Jeffords, claims he and his wife were happily married until September when he became aware of communications between Cox and his wife. These communications allegedly included a text of Cox saying he wanted to get her pregnant and a Snapchat of his genitals, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The lawsuit also claims Jeffords’ wife responded by calling Cox “boo” and saying “we’d make some damn beautiful babies,” as well as ” I want to get to know you babe. I already know we are compatible sexually.”

Jeffords claims Cox met his wife when she was on a business trip to Pennsylvania, and once he confronted her about Cox, she put her possessions in a storage unit and moved to Pennsylvania on Oct. 28.

After his wife left, Jeffords claims he was admitted to a mental health facility for help with “substantial emotional distress.” He is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

Cox has not responded to the lawsuit.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images