Efficient Puck Movement On Power Play Leads To Patrice Bergeron Goal

The Boston Bruins’ puck movement on the power play pulled them into a tie with the Washington Capitals early in the second period Thursday night.

With the man advantage, the Bruins’ diamond formation made it impossible for the Caps to defend Brad Marchand’s pass to Patrice Bergeron, who finished with the quick goal.

To see Bergeron’s goal, watch the ‘Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind’ video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.