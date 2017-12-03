Eli Manning Retiring? Archie Manning Says Giants QB Might Consider It

Could we have seen the last of Eli Manning on an NFL field?

The New York Giants quarterback’s streak of 210 consecutive starts will end Sunday when the head coach Ben McAdoo tabs Geno Smith as the team’s starter against the Oakland Raiders. The decision has generated immense criticism, and reportedly might factor into McAdoo losing his job sooner rather than later.

And while Manning certainly has plenty of football left in him, his father, Archie Manning, apparently thinks the two-time Super Bowl MVP might call it a career.

“There’s no sense speculating,” Archie said told NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday. “If he’s still there, we don’t know what their future plans are, if other people are there. And you have no idea what other teams will think of a 37-year-old quarterback. You don’t have any idea.

“Eli might say, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m feeling good. I’ve got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I’m healthy. And that’s it.’ So there’s no sense speculating.”

We’re not sure how much the beauty of Manning’s wife would would factor into his decision on whether to continue playing, but we’ll give his father the benefit of the doubt.

Rumors of Manning hanging up his cleats likely will persist as we march toward the offseason. As will reports of him requesting a trade to another franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images