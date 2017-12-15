Ex-NBA All-Stars Disagree On Whether Gordon Hayward Should Play This Season

The Boston Celtics aren’t expecting Gordon Hayward to return this season, but they’re also not ruling out a comeback. Instead, they’re taking things day by day, week by week and month by month as the All-Star forward rehabs a serious leg injury he suffered in Boston’s season opener.

That said, Hayward seems to be making great progress, even shedding his walking boot earlier this week. And the Celtics, meanwhile, have been rolling right along, suggesting they could be primed for a deep playoff run and a chance to dethrone the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, in which case Hayward’s possible return would look very enticing.

Not everyone is sold on the possibility of Hayward returning this season, though. Some folks, including former NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups, believe the Celtics shouldn’t even consider bringing him back before next season, as doing so would pose too much of a risk to the 27-year-old’s long-term health.

Billups explained his stance Thursday on ESPN’s “The Jump,” and another former All-Star, Tracy McGrady, couldn’t help but disagree. If Hayward proves he’s healthy, says McGrady, then the Celtics absolutely should bring him back in time for the playoffs.

It’s an interesting debate, that’s for sure. And it’s one that’s difficult to fully articulate without a timetable for Hayward’s return or knowing how the Celtics will be positioned in a few months. There’s no denying that Hayward, who signed a four-year, $128 million max contract with the Celtics over the offseason, is considered a huge part of Boston’s future, though, and he’s going to be incredibly motivated when he returns — whether it’s this season or next.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images