Ex-NBA Player Charlie Villanueva Had His Toilet Stolen During Burglary

Charlie Villanueva found himself in a rather crappy situation Tuesday night.

The former NBA player — who last played in 2016 with the Dallas Mavericks — took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that his Dallas home had been broken into. And while it’s unclear exactly how much the 33-year-old had taken from him, he did reveal one missing item: his toilet.

Take a look at Villanueva’s toilet-less bathroom:

(Warning: The following tweet contains some NSFW language.)

They stole my toilet…… I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Well, that’s highly inconvenient.

As upset as Villanueva understandably was with being a victim of burglary, he seemed even more upset with Dallas police, who apparently took their sweet time responding to his call.

Damn my home in Dallas was just burglarized, called the cops and still waiting on @DallasPD to make a report. FYI it’s been 2hrs since I called. #shitiscrazy — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I’m still tripping, who steals a toilet? Like why a toilet, 1 toilet @DallasPD still not at my house — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

I called @DallasPD at 6:50pm it’s 10:41pm and no response from them, called 4 times already #findmytoliet — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Still distraught, Villanueva tweeted again Wednesday morning.

I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet…… Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet….. Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽 — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

What a bizarre situation. Maybe porcelain fetches a steep price on the black market, or something.

Toilet or no toilet, having your house broken into obviously is scary thing to go through. Hopefully Villauneva can get some answers and restore order to his bathroom sooner rather than later.