Ex-NBA Player Charlie Villanueva Had His Toilet Stolen During Burglary

Charlie Villanueva found himself in a rather crappy situation Tuesday night.
The former NBA player — who last played in 2016 with the Dallas Mavericks — took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that his Dallas home had been broken into. And while it’s unclear exactly how much the 33-year-old had taken from him, he did reveal one missing item: his toilet.
Take a look at Villanueva’s toilet-less bathroom:
(Warning: The following tweet contains some NSFW language.)
Well, that’s highly inconvenient.
As upset as Villanueva understandably was with being a victim of burglary, he seemed even more upset with Dallas police, who apparently took their sweet time responding to his call.
Still distraught, Villanueva tweeted again Wednesday morning.
What a bizarre situation. Maybe porcelain fetches a steep price on the black market, or something.
Toilet or no toilet, having your house broken into obviously is scary thing to go through. Hopefully Villauneva can get some answers and restore order to his bathroom sooner rather than later.
