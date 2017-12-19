Ex-NFL QB Hilariously Trolled By Son Over Tom Brady Being Greatest Ever

Kurt Warner is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, a Super Bowl champion and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. By all accounts, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
But he’s not the greatest of all time.
That honor instead belongs to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Just ask Warner’s son, who evidently ripped his dad’s heart out Monday by pointing to Brady’s greatness during a casual in-house interaction.
This, of course, is just a funny, innocent story from the Warner household, but some folks responded either by agreeing with Brady’s status as the GOAT or by disputing the idea. In some cases, the Twitter pundits expressed skepticism over Brady being a product of New England’s system, an opinion Warner doesn’t seem to share based on some ensuing interactions and a follow-up tweet he posted Tuesday.
In any event, it must sting when your own son refuses to be a little biased on the topic.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
