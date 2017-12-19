Ex-NFL QB Hilariously Trolled By Son Over Tom Brady Being Greatest Ever

Kurt Warner is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, a Super Bowl champion and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. By all accounts, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

But he’s not the greatest of all time.

That honor instead belongs to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Just ask Warner’s son, who evidently ripped his dad’s heart out Monday by pointing to Brady’s greatness during a casual in-house interaction.

Walking in on son doing homework – saw an article on #TomBrady on computer:

Me: What you doing a project on Tom Brady?

Him: No, writing a paper on “Best QB of All-Time”!!!!#IGetIt #ButShotToTheHeart #InMyOwnHome — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017

This, of course, is just a funny, innocent story from the Warner household, but some folks responded either by agreeing with Brady’s status as the GOAT or by disputing the idea. In some cases, the Twitter pundits expressed skepticism over Brady being a product of New England’s system, an opinion Warner doesn’t seem to share based on some ensuing interactions and a follow-up tweet he posted Tuesday.

After tweet about my son – the age old “who’s the greatest” debate started, here’s my take: you can never make argument of team, coaches, system, teammates, etc… bec we all have diff hands we’re dealt! All u can do is measure a man based on HIS accomplishments in HIS situation! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 19, 2017

In any event, it must sting when your own son refuses to be a little biased on the topic.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images