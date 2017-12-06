Ex-Redskins Players Admit To Taking Shots Of Hennessy Before Games

Forget popping bottles after games, the mid-2000s Washington Redskins apparently were getting rowdy before kickoff.

Former Redskins running back Clinton Portis and receiver Santana Moss recently sat down with NBC4’s Carol Maloney to talk about the death of safety Sean Taylor, who was shot and killed in 2007 at 24 years old. At one point, the players talked about the failure of former Skins head coach Jim Zorn, who took the helm the season after Taylor died.

Zorn quickly lost the locker room, and in explaining why that was, Portis admitted he, Moss and Taylor actually used to take shots of Hennessy before games. Zorn apparently wasn’t a fan of the tradition, and his attempts to squash it didn’t go over well.

Here is a clip of them talking about the pre-game shots. I would watch the whole interview though. It's 45 minutes but it flies by pic.twitter.com/BxIiXGLyr0 — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) December 5, 2017

Say what you want about sipping cognac before work, but it’s easy to understand why Portis and Moss were upset with their head coach.

Zorn compiled an ugly 12-20 record over two seasons in Washington, and last coached in the NFL in 2012, when he served as quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images