Ezekiel Elliott Refuses To Discuss What He Did During His Suspension

Ezekiel Elliott is back from his suspension, but don’t ask him how it went.

The Dallas Cowboys’ star running back was suspended by the NFL for six weeks for violating the league’s conduct policy, and he spent the majority of his time working out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He returned to practice on Wednesday, and understandably was meant with a lot of questions. But the 22-year-old wasn’t exactly candid with the media, according to ESPN.

“I’m not really going to talk about it. It’s behind me,” Elliott said, via ESPN. “I’m just trying to start a new page, a new chapter. I just want to thank this Cowboys organization for being behind me.

“I’m thankful to my family, my team, my friends for supporting me through the time and especially the Cowboys fans who stuck by me through this tough time and have a lot of faith in me. But I’m not talking about it anymore. This is the last time you’ll hear me speak about it. So please don’t even ask me about it.”

After being pressed further, he reportedly ended the session by saying, “All right, I’m done. Thank you.”

Given he hasn’t practiced with the team since early November, it’s not really an illogical line of questioning, especially if he does end up dressing for Dallas’ game on Sunday.

Through eight games this season, Elliott is rushing for 97.9 yards per game, with nine total touchdowns so far. For that reason, the Cowboys — who could still make the playoffs if they win out and a few other things go right — certainly must hope he was keeping in game-shape while in Mexico, even if the 22-year-old doesn’t want to talk to the media about it.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images