Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Was Better Than Most People’s Vacations

Ezekiel Elliott returned to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday following his six-game suspension stemming from domestic violence allegations, but even though Elliott wasn’t making “feed me” motions in Dallas, it still seems like he enjoyed the past six weeks.
And it’s hard not to when you’re running on the beach in Mexico, right?
While the Cowboys went 3-3 without Elliott, the star spent his suspension, a total of 42 days, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the remote Diamante Resort.
Here are the details as explained by NFL Media’s Jane Slater:
And Elliott appears to be in better shape than when he left the Cowboys.
Dallas currently sits at 8-6 and on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. But wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles in their final two games could give them a shot at a wild-card spot, depending on how the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Seahawks finish the season.
Welcome back, Zeke.
