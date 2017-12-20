Fantasy Football Rankings: Five Must-Start Defenses For Week 16 Of Season

You’ve heard the phrase a thousand times by now: Defense wins championships.
OK, that doesn’t really hold true in fantasy football. A stud quarterback or workhorse running back is much more valuable than a good defense. But this is the fantasy championship we’re talking about, and you’re doing yourself a disservice if you’re not maximizing every position on your roster.
So, which defenses project to put up the most fantasy points in Week 16? Here are our top five fantasy defenses that can help take you to the promised land.
Baltimore Ravens (vs. Indianapolis Colts)
The Ravens delivered last week against the Cleveland Browns, forcing four turnovers and scoring a defensive touchdown. Expect more of the same in a home matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts, who have scored just 20 points combined in their last two games.
Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Carolina’s defense is on a roll, with nine sacks and five interceptions in its last two games. The Bucs are better on offense with Jameis Winston back in the fold, but an offensive line that’s surrendered 12 sacks over the last three contests could have loads of trouble against the Panthers’ pass rush, making Carolina a solid play despite Thomas Davis’ suspension.
Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Miami Dolphins)
Remember when Kansas City was one of the best defenses in fantasy earlier this season? Well, it appears the Chiefs finally have regained their form after back-to-back wins. The Dolphins, meanwhile, have been a disaster on the road recently, with opposing defenses tallying 30 total fantasy points against them in their last two games away from Miami.
Minnesota Vikings (at Green Bay Packers)
Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out for the rest of the season, which means it’s back to Brett Hundley for the Packers — the same guy Minnesota intercepted three times when he replaced Rodgers back in Week 6. Even at Lambeau Field, the Vikings are a top-five defense against a Green Bay team with nothing left to play for.
Chicago Bears (vs. Cleveland Browns)
Yes, we’re really recommending you start the Bears’ defense in your fantasy championship. Chicago actually is enjoying a strong three-week run with 32 fantasy points over its last three games, and the Browns’ awful offense is just a gift that keeps on giving.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP