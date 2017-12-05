Fantasy Football: Tight Ends To Target If Rob Gronkowski’s Suspension Is Upheld

Rob Gronkowski could be missing the New England Patriots’ Week 14 game against the Miami Dolphins, and it comes at a terrible time for fantasy football owners.
The star tight end was hit with a one-game suspension Monday for his blatant cheap shot on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White on Sunday.
While Gronkowski reportedly is appealing the suspension, fantasy football owners should look for a replacement should the suspension be upheld.
Here are four tight ends to target to replace Gronkowski in Week 14:
Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals
The rookie has been an effective weapon with Blaine Gabbert under center. Seals-Jones has nine catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games. He would be a solid streaming option in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans.
O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Another rookie tight end who can fill in nicely for Gronkowski, the Miami product set a season-high in snaps in Week 12, and he followed that with a season-high in receiving yardage in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Njoku grabbed four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown Sunday, and he should continue to be heavily involved in the passing game.
Austin Sefarian-Jenkins, New York Jets
Sefarian-Jenkins has tailed off a bit after his hot mid-season stretch, but he should get a number of looks against a Denver Broncos defense that gives up a ton of yards to tight ends.
