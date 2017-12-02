Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

The fantasy football playoffs are almost here, meaning every move you make from here on out could carry huge consequences.
By now, you know which players worth keeping or dropping, but there still are plenty of variables that can come into play, such as injuries and suspensions.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 13, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers is eligible to play Week 15, and it’d be a surprise at this point if he doesn’t make his return then. He’s still available in many leagues, and if he’s available in yours, you obviously need to pick him up.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Case Keenum (MIN), Jameis Winston (TB)
Running back: Alfred Morris, Dallas Cowboys
It’s too late to use Morris this week, as he already played Thursday night. But his 127-yard performance against the Redskins proves that he’s a viable fantasy starter in Ezekiel Elliott’s absence.
Other running backs to consider: Jacquizz Rodgers (TB), Austin Ekeler (LAC)
Wide receiver: Zay Jones, Buffalo Bills
Jones has emerged as the top wideout in Buffalo’s offense, especially with Kelvin Benjamin sidelined with an injury. He has 13 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, and faces a Patriots defense Sunday that, while improved, still is susceptible to the pass.
Other wideouts to check out: Corey Coleman (CLE), Martavis Bryant (PIT)
Tight end: O.J. Howard, Tamba Bay Buccaneers
Cameron Brate, for whatever reason, has been a forgotten man in the Buccaneers’ offense. While you probably can chalk that up to Jameis Winston being out with an injury, it also has something to do with the improved play of Howard. Winston is back this week, but we still expect Howard’s role to continue expanding.
Other tight ends to add: Charles Clay (BUF), Julius Thomas (MIA)
DROPS
Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fitzpatrick has performed admirably in Winston’s absence, but his run has come to an end.
Running back: James White, New England Patriots
The emergence of Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead in the Patriots’ backfield has left White with a drastically reduced role. He’s not worth holding on to.
Wide receiver: Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo Bills
He’s out this week, and really can’t be relied on going forward. Another lost season for the Florida State product.
Tight End: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
He might get going again now that Winston is back, but we’re skeptical. He belongs on your bench or on the waiver wire.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Green Bay Press Gazette via USA TODAY Sports
