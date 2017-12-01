Fantasy Football Week 13 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s Week 13 which means your Round 1 of your fantasy football playoffs starting this week or you could have one more week to lock up that crucial first-round bye or last wild-card spot. Each lineup decision is crucial as we enter the home stretch, as one wrong move can see you knocked out of the playoffs.
Here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 13.
STARTS
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Rivers is coming off a 434-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving and now will face the lowly Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, so Rivers should definitely be in your lineup.
Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears
The talented running back is coming off one of the worst games of his young career, as he tallied just 6 yards on seven carries against the Philadelphia Eagles. But there’s good news, Howard and the Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The 49ers have given up the most points to opposing running backs this year, which means Howard should be able to get it going Sunday.
Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots
Lewis has become the Patriots’ No. 1 option in the backfield, and we expect that to continue Sunday against the Buffalo Bills who have surrendered the third most points to running backs this season. Expect to see Lewis early and often Sunday.
Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
The young wide receiver quickly has become Josh McCown’s go-to wideout, and the Jets will face a struggling Kansas City Chiefs defense Sunday. The Chiefs are giving up the second most points to wide receivers so far in 2017. Pencil Anderson into your lineup.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
Mariota put up another stinker in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, but the Oregon product faces a favorable matchup Sunday against the Houston Texans. Houston has given up 22 passing touchdowns this season and has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Expect Mariota to put up big numbers this weekend.
SITS
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
We doubt you were planning on starting Dalton, but look elsewhere, even if you’re hamstrung at QB. Dalton has had a rough season and faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton managed just two catches for 15 yards in a Week 12 loss to the Titans and it doesn’t get much better Sunday when the Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars’ vaunted secondary Sunday.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
This is more about the fact Agholor hasn’t been targeted more than six times in a game since Week 6 than it is about the Seattle Seahawks’ secondary. Agholor is a touchdown-dependent target who’s not worth starting this week.
Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Allen’s role has all but disappeared with the return of Danny Woodhead and the emergence of Alex Collins. Allen rushed only fives times for 15 yards Monday night against the Texans, and while he did score a touchdown, there’s no value in starting him in Week 13.
Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs signal-caller has struggled mightily of late and there’s a good chance that continues Sunday against the Jets. New York is formidable against opposing quarterbacks, and Smith has turned it over in each of his last three games.
