Fantasy Football Week 13 Winners, Losers: Rob Gronkowski, Alex Smith Among Notable Performers

Fantasy football playoffs started for a lot of owners this week, and unfortunately for some, a lot of superstar players didn’t meet expectations.
Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and others didn’t give their best performance, but plenty of other guys picked up the slack during a week that saw seven teams score 30-plus points.
Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 13 games.
WINNERS
Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have lost six of their last seven games after starting the season 5-0. But Smith was fantastic Sunday against the New York Jets, throwing for 366 yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins crushed the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Drake was a key reason why. He ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Hill benefited the most from Smith’s huge day, as the young wideout tallied 185 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronkowski failed to find the end zone Sunday, but he caught nine passes for a season-high 147 yards. His status for the Patriots’ Week 14 game on Monday night against the Dolphins is in question, though, after his cheap shot on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Los Angeles Rams, Defense
The Rams held the Arizona Cardinals to 16 points, but more impressively, they tallied six sacks, intercepted two passes and scored a touchdown.
LOSERS
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan completed just 16 of 29 passes for 170 yards and zero touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. It was an awful performance in a game the Falcons needed to win to have a good chance at making the playoffs.
Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Hunt looked like a leading MVP candidate early in the season, but he’s failed to run for 100-plus yards in seven straight games and hasn’t scored a touchdown in nine straight games. He ran for just 40 yards and didn’t find the end zone versus the Jets on Sunday.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
Sanders isn’t expected to put up monster fantasy numbers on a weekly basis, but two receptions for 11 yards isn’t good enough for a player of his caliber. He hasn’t racked up more than 15 receiving yards in each of his last three games.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Three catches for 16 yards is not what fantasy owners wanted from Doyle, who’s been a flex play for a lot of people this season.
Kansas City Chiefs, Defense
The Chiefs gave up 38 points to the Jets and didn’t tally a single sack or turnover.
