Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

It’s playoff time.
For many of you, the fantasy football postseason is set to begin, and hopefully a championship is in sight. While this is the time of year when you really rely on your star players, it never hurts to take a gander at the waiver wire to add some depth or capitalize on an advantageous matchup.
So, which players are worthy of picking up entering Week 14? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Josh McCown, New York Jets (41 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
McCown has been absolutely lighting it up the past few weeks. The Jets quarterback threw for 307 yards with three touchdown passes in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, and he followed that up with 331 passing yards and a touchdown in New York’s Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. A favorable matchup awaits in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos, who seemingly have mailed it in on defense amid their nightmarish season.
Other quarterbacks to target: Case Keenum (MIN), Jameis Winston (TB)
Running Back: Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5 percent owned)
Barber emerged as Tampa Bay’s featured back Sunday with Doug Martin out due to a concussion and logged a monster performance against the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 102 yards on 23 carries. He also led the Bucs with four catches for 41 yards. Even if Martin returns in Week 14, Barber should warrant touches against a struggling Detroit Lions defense that has allowed 24 points or more in its last four games.
Other running backs to pursue: Theo Riddick (DET), Tarik Cohen (CHI), Bilal Powell (NYJ)
Wide Receiver: Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins (55 percent owned)
Stills quietly is putting together a very strong season for the Dolphins. The speedy wideout had a big day against the Broncos on Sunday, hauling in five catches for 98 yards with a touchdown. Stills has caught five or more passes in five of Miami’s 12 games this season and receives a fair number of targets on a week-to-week basis. While Stills will have his work cut out for him in Week 14 against a red-hot New England Patriots defense, he very well could be the beneficiary of double coverage on Jarvis Landry.
Other wide receivers to target: Jermaine Kearse (NYJ), Mike Wallace (BAL), Josh Doctson (WAS)
Tight End: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (5 percent owned)
The Browns still are winless, but Njoku is starting to get into a groove in the team’s offense. The rookie tight end shined in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, catching four passes for 74 yards with a touchdown to mark his second straight game with four catches. Njoku will have a strong chance to keep the momentum going in Week 14 against the Packers, who have one of the weaker pass defenses in the league.
Other tight ends to pursue: Stephen Anderson (HOU)
Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP