Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

The fantasy football playoffs are here, meaning every move you make carries extra importance.
By now, you know which players worth keeping or dropping, but there still are plenty of variables that can come into play, such as injuries and suspensions.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 14, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
Garoppolo didn’t have a touchdown last week, but still had a great game against the Chicago Bears, passing for 293 yards. Plus, he faces a Houston Texans defense Sunday that allows the most fantasy points to opposing QBs. If you need a streamer, Jimmy-G is your man.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Josh McCown (NYJ), DeShone Kizer (CLE)
Running back: Kerwynn Williams, Arizona Cardinals
Williams filled in for Adrian Peterson last week against the Rams, and performed well, rushing for 97 yards on 16 carries. Peterson again will be out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, which leaves Williams as a safe RB2 play.
Other running backs to consider: Peyton Barber (TB), Mike Davis (SEA)
Wide receiver: Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers
Goodwin clearly is Garoppolo’s favorite target, as evident by his eight catches and 99 yards against the Bears. He’s played great in the second half of the season, and is worth at least a WR3 start.
Other wideouts to check out: Mike Wallace (BAL), Martavis Bryant (PIT)
Tight end: Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We thought Brate’s season was left for dead, but Jameis Winston’s return proved we were wrong. Brate was irrelevant with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, but Winston returned and Brate cashed in with two touchdowns. He’s a decent start at a thin position.
Other tight ends to add: David Njoku (CLE), Trey Burton (PHI)
DROPS
Quarterback: Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills
Taylor’s health is a major concern, as is his coach’s belief in him. No reason to hold on to this quarterback.
Running back: Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even if Martin suits up this week, Peyton Barber likely has seized control of the backfield. You can’t trust Martin in the fantasy playoffs.
Wide receiver: Kelvin Benjamin, Buffalo Bills
It looks like Benjamin will return this weekend, but we don’t trust anyone in the Bills offense, except for LeSean McCoy.
Tight End: Veron DAvis, Washington Redskins
Davis has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and is a risky play for teams in fantasy playoffs. You probably can do better.
