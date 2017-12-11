Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Fantasy football playoffs are in full swing.
You’ve made it this far in your league, and now’s the time to really take your team into a new gear. While you might think tinkering with your lineup at this point in the season is a bad omen, there still are a number of serviceable players on the waiver wire who can help carry you through the postseason.
So, which players are worthy of picking up entering Week 15? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (5 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
The rookie quarterback has shown major signs of improvement each week he takes the field. Trubisky arguably had his best game as a professional in Chicago’s Week 14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 271 yards with a touchdown. A favorable matchup awaits Trubisky in Week 15, as the Detroit Lions have struggled to slow anyone down this season. Look for Trubisky and the Bears to post a strong performance in order to spoil the playoff hopes of their NFC North rival.
Other quarterbacks to target: T.J. Yates (HOU), Blake Bortles (JAX)
Running Back: Rod Smith, Dallas Cowboys (13 percent owned)
The Cowboys have missed Ezekiel Elliott, but his backups have risen to the occasion in his absence. While Alfred Morris receives a good chunk of the touches out of the backfield, Smith currently is Dallas’ most versatile back. The third-year back erupted Sunday against the New York Giants, hauling in five receptions for 113 yards with a touchdown, while also rushing for 47 yards with a touchdown on six carries. Elliott is eligible to return in Week 16, so this Sunday’s matchup against a weak Oakland Raiders defense probably is your last chance to receive a strong showing from Smith.
Other running backs to pursue: Theo Riddick (DET), Wayne Gallman (NYG), Javorius Allen (BAL)
Wide Receiver: Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (35 percent owned)
The Chargers’ offense has been absolutely on fire amid the team’s four-game win streak. Keenan Allen has put up out-of-this-world numbers of late, but Williams is a strong No. 2 option for quarterback Philip Rivers. Williams had a big day in Week 14 against the Washington Redskins, catching four passes for 132 yards with a touchdown. He’s a strong vertical threat, which creates for a welcoming matchup in Week 15 against a Kansas City Chiefs team that has struggled to limit big plays.
Other wide receivers to target: Kendall Wright (CHI), Tyler Lockett (SEA), Dede Westbrook (JAX)
Tight End: Trey Burton, Philadelphia Eagles, (8 percent owned)
No Zach Ertz? No problem. The Eagles were without their start tight end against the Los Angeles Rams due to a concussion, but Burton filled in and then some. The fourth-year tight end helped lift Philly to victory against L.A., notching five catches for 71 yards with two touchdowns. Ertz could return in Week 15 against the New York Giants, but even if he does, Burton still should receive a fair number of targets. Carson Wentz likely will be out of action for Philly, but backup QB Nick Foles has thrived with the Eagles in the past.
Other tight ends to target: O.J. Howard (TB)
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
