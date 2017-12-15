Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

The fantasy football playoffs are here, and every move you make carries extra importance.
By now, you know which players are worth keeping or dropping, but that doesn’t mean you should just stand pat.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 15, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles
Listen, you don’t have much to go on here other than Foles’ history as a competent and occasionally excellent NFL quarterback. Is there a chance he flops? Sure. But he’s inheriting a highly talented offense after Carson Wentz’s season-ending ACL injury, and should put up borderline QB1 numbers if you need a streamer for the fantasy semifinals.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Jay Cutler (MIA), Jimmy Garoppolo (SF)
Running back: Kerwynn Williams, Arizona Cardinals
Adrian Peterson is done for the season, leaving Willliams as the lead back in Arizona’s offense. He’s played well in place of Peterson, rushing for 97 yards and 73 yards in Weeks 13 and 14, respectively. Williams should have a good game against the Redskins on Sunday.
Other running backs to consider: Peyton Barber (TB), Rod Smith (DAL)
Wide receiver: Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco 49ers
Since Jimmy Garoppolo took over as San Fran’s starting quarterback in Week 13, Goodwin has amassed 14 catches for 205 yards yards. If you’ve watched the the 49ers two games with Garoppolo under center, it’s clear Goodwin is the go-to target. If he’s available, pick him up and start him.
Other wideouts to check out: Corey Coleman (CLE), Dede Westbrook (JAX)
Tight end: O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There’s a chance Cameron Brate still has a good game left in him, but it’s becoming clear that Howard is the go-to tight end in Tampa’s offense. We’re not sure we trust him as a starter yet, but tight end is a thin fantasy position, so you could do worse.
Other tight ends to add: David Njoku (CLE), Trey Burton (PHI)
DROPS
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz tore his ACL last week against the Los Angeles Rams and is done for the season. Unless you’re in a keeper league, it’s time to cut bait.
Running back: Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Peterson also is done for the year, and can be released. While it’s fair to wonder whether we’ve seen the last of All-Day on an NFL field, the superstar back has indicated he’ll return for the 2018 season.
Wide receiver: DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jackson has just one touchdown in his last eight games, and has been held to 41 receiving yards or fewer in five his last seven contests. Smell ya later.
Tight End: Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons
Hooper has just 10 catches for 81 yards in his last four games. Kick him to the curb.
