Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups at Each Position

It’s that time, folks.
With Week 16 in the NFL upon us, most fantasy football leagues are gearing up to crown their champion. That means bragging rights for the next 365 days are on the line, and if you’re like most of us, then you’re looking for that one waiver-wire pickup to take you to the pinnacle of fantasy football.
So, which players are worthy of picking up entering championship week? Here are the best players at each position owned in 65 percent or less of Yahoo! fantasy leagues.
Quarterback: Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars (54 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)
It’s no longer up for debate: Bortles has been really good over the past three weeks. The Central Florida product has thrown seven touchdown passes and no interceptions while eclipsing the 300-yard mark in two of those three contests. A Week 16 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers should make Bortles a solid streaming option.
Other quarterbacks: Jimmy Garoppolo (SF), Jameis Winston (TB)
Running Back: Jonathan Stewart, Carolina Panthers (51 percent owned)
There aren’t a lot of solid options at the running back position, but Stewart did tally 103 yards and three scores two weeks ago, and will face a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 16 that he scored a touchdown against earlier this season. He’s worth a look.
Other running backs: Mike Davis (SEA), Peyton Barber (TB)
Wide Reciever: Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers (55 percent owned)
While Bryant normally plays third fiddle to Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Clemson product should get a lot of targets in Week 16, as Brown reportedly will miss next weekend with a partially torn calf muscle. Bryant has caught at least four passes in each of his last four contests and should be Ben Roethlisberger’s No. 2 option in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.
Other wide receivers: Randall Cobb (GB), Paul Richardson (SEA)
Tight End: Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills (32 percent owned)
Clay had his best game since Week 12 on Sunday, as the veteran pass catcher grabbed five passes for 68 yards in a win over the Miami Dolphins. With Kelvin Benjamin at less than 100 percent, Clay should continue to get a lot of targets from QB Tyrod Taylor and is a solid streaming option in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.
Other tight ends: Jesse James (PIT), O.J. Howard (TB)
