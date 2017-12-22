Fantasy Football Week 16 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

After a long, injury-filled season, the fantasy football championships finally are here.
Well, for some people.
If you’ve made it this far, chances are you have a roster you trust. But as Antonio Brown’s injury proved, anything can happen, and sometimes you need to get creative to come out on top.
With that in mind, here are our last-minute adds and drops for Week 16:
ADDS
Quarterback: Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles
Let’s hope you’re not entering your fantasy championship needing a fill-in quarterback. But if you are, Foles probably should be your guy. In his first start in place of the injured Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback threw for 237 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against the New York Giants. Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys should yield similar results for the veteran signal-caller.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Jay Cutler (MIA), Joe Flacco (BAL)
Running back: T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars
Of course, you’re only adding and playing Yeldon if Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette misses another week of action. Yeldon and Chris Ivory split time in Fournette’s stead last week, and Ivory got a little banged up. The Jags play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which could mean a big day for Yeldon, should he get lead-back duties.
Other running backs to consider: Peyton Barber (TB), Kerwynn Williams (ARI)
Wide receiver: Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers
With Brown slated to miss at least one week, Bryant suddenly becomes solid WR2, perhaps with WR1 upside. Ben Roethlisberger and Co. are taking on a suspect Houston Texans secondary, which should lead to plenty of yards through the air. Expect Bryant to have a big day.
Other wideouts to check out: Mike Wallace (BAL), Dede Westbrook (JAX)
Tight end: Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions
Ebron’s always been maddeningly inconsistent, but his recent play is tough to ignore. The Lions tight end has 15 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets in his past two games and should get plenty of looks against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Given how thin the tight end position is in fantasy, Ebron might actually be one of the best options.
Other tight ends to add: Antonio Gates (LAC), Charles Clay (BUF)
DROPS
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers made his return against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and it didn’t go so hot. The Packers placed him on injured reserve this week which means you’re free to drop him, unless you’re in a keeper league.
Running back: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots
The Patriots back has been a touchdown machine lately, but the knee injury he suffered against the Steelers will keep him out at least one week. Drop him.
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
The star wideout is out with a partially torn calf, and might not return until the playoffs. If you’re not in a keeper league, drop him.
Tight End: O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Howard is on season-ending IR, which leaves Cameron Brate as the only viable tight end in Tampa. You might want to consider holding onto Howard if you’re in a keeper league, but otherwise, drop him.
