Fantasy Football Week 16 Winners, Losers: Jimmy Garoppolo, Todd Gurley Among Notable Performers

Well, for most people the fantasy football season wrapped up in Week 16. And there were some unbelievable fantasy performances to close out the season.
From Jimmy Garoppolo to Rob Gronkowski, many of the NFL’s stars showed out in the penultimate week of the regular season.
Here are some fantasy winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 16 action:
WINNERS
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Garoppolo tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for a third as the 49ers won their fourth consecutive game and helped the New England Patriots clinch home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams star running back had another monster game, as he tallied 118 yards on the ground and 158 yards receiving, including two touchdowns in LA’s 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Fitzgerald had a big day against the New York Giants’ porous secondary. The veteran wideout hauled in nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 23-0 win over the Giants.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronk went Gronk against the Buffalo Bills, grabbing five passes for 67 yards and a score in the Patriots’ 37-16 win.
Seattle Seahawks, Defense
The Legion of Boom returned to torment the Dallas Cowboys and knock them out playoff contention. Seattle’s defense picked off Dak Prescott twice, recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown in Seahawk’s 21-12 win.
LOSERS
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott managed just 182 yards and tossed two picks as the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta’s offense was stymied by the New Orleans Saints’ defense Sunday, as Freeman only gained 36 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons’ 23-13 loss in New Orleans.
Brandin Cooks, WR, New England Patriots
While the Patriots’ offense got rolling in the second half, Cooks only grabbed two passes for 19 yards.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
The Notre Dame product only caught one pass for six yards in the Vikings’ 16-0 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
Jacksonville Jaguars, Defense
The top defense in the NFL was shredded by Garoppolo and the 49ers, giving up 38 points in a 44-33 loss.
